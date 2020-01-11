Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REAL. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.28. 146,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.