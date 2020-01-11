Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

