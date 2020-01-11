Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $5.57 million and $152,909.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

