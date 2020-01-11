Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 109,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,113. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $609.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $35,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $37,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,002 shares of company stock valued at $470,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quanterix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

