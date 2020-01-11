Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

QRVO stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 6.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

