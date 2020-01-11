Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:QBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,109. Q BioMed has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Q BioMed will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

