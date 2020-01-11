PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.68.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 930,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PVH by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 16.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PVH by 167.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

