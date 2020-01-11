Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,016.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $243,016.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01919829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

