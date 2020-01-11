Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. Prologis has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after buying an additional 5,752,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after buying an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after buying an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

