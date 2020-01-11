Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 718,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.