Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,140 ($15.00).

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities lowered Polymetal International to an add rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251.43 ($16.46).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,234 ($16.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,180.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,121.20. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.