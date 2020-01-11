PlayChip (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.31 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $8.31 million and $7.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05998917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001163 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

