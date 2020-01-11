Pirate Chain Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $30,273.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 140,697,169 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.