Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 119,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 134,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,227. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

