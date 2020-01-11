Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 107.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.