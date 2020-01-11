Patron Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 54% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Patron has a market capitalization of $75,491.00 and approximately $476.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, YoBit and CoinBene. In the last week, Patron has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01919829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,849,049 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN, YoBit, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

