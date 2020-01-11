OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $376,715.00 and approximately $16,374.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

