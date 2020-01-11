Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches Market Cap of $679,573.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $679,573.00 and $429.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00795985 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00209463 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004624 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078924 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

