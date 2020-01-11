Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 506,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,001. Opera has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $974.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,842,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Opera by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Opera by 12.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Opera by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

