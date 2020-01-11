OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $6.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,391,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,288 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,505 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 146.3% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,914. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

