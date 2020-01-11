Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,694. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.