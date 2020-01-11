Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Office Depot has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,583,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 176.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,593,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,806 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 610.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,782 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

