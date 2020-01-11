NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

