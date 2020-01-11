Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives C$5.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. CIBC cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NVA remained flat at $C$3.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $685.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.84.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

