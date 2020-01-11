Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 1,674,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

