Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,196. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.47. Novanta has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

