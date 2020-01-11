Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NKTR stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 11,679,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $582,678.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $395,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

