Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $133,081.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Cryptopia. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,920,909 coins and its circulating supply is 15,305,106 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.