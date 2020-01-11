Monolith Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $9,199.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003016 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05998917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens.

Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

