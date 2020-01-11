MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,979.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $84,979.00 and $406.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 524,799,495 coins and its circulating supply is 174,799,321 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

