Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

MLND traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 131,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

