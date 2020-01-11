Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid Penn Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $239.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

