Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MXCYY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 281. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

