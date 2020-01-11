MESG (MESG) Market Capitalization Tops $638,105.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. MESG has a market cap of $638,105.00 and approximately $677,160.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MESG has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.01948773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00186280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,230,129 tokens. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg . MESG’s official website is mesg.com . The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation

MESG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

