Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
MKGAF traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71.
About Merck KGaA
