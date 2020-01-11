Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MKGAF traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

