Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

