Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $485,332.00 and $22,268.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00050134 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019556 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000623 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004549 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000669 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

