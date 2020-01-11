Luna Coin Reaches Market Cap of $13,166.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Luna Coin has a market cap of $13,166.00 and $257.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01919829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.