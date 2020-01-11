Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Bitbns and YoBit. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01966413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00186467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,635,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Bittrex, IDAX, YoBit, Bithumb, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.