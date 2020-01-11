LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $666,565.00 and $125,650.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00333455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002786 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

