Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $46,040.00 and $27.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,205.96 or 2.11318168 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022684 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,408,410 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

