Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.22. 226,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.73. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lindsay by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lindsay by 713.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

