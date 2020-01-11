Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNN. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE LNN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.22. 226,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,869. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $111.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

