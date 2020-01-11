Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LSXMB traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

