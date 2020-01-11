Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

LBAI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,896. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

