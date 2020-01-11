Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$110.71.

TSE KXS traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$108.30. 73,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,475. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$68.45 and a 1-year high of C$109.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.96.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,612,835. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

