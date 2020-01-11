Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

KEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:KEG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 1,232,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.35.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2,602.22% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.