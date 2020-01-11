Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.25 ($29.36).

Get Peugeot alerts:

EPA:UG traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €20.87 ($24.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.00.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.