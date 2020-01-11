Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kenon from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of KEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Kenon has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Kenon worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

