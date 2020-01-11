Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from an impressive organic sales trend. During the third quarter, organic sales improved 2.4%, backed by broad-based growth and improved price realization. Additionally, the company has been benefitting from a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts as well as presence in emerging nations. However, the company’s third-quarter performance were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Consequently, revenues and earnings fell year on year. For 2019, the company expects the divestiture to adversely impact the top line by almost 2-3%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats.”

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an in-line rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.31.

NYSE:K traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.